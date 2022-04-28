TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Repaving Work on the Ramp from SB I-95 onto NB I-295 / Starting May 4th until May 13th

SEAFORD, Del. – An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer in the Seaford area. At around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, police say a 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a 2017 Western Trailer was traveling northbound on Ross Station Road, approaching the intersection at Herring Run Road. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Frontier was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Herring Run Road at the intersection. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan reportedly failed to remain stopped as the tractor trailer approached the intersection, pulling directly into the tractor trailer’s path. The driver of the tractor trailer tried to steer to the left to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO