New Castle County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Repaving Work on the Ramp from SB I-95 onto NB I-295 / Starting May 4th until May 13th

By DELDOT-Traffic
 3 days ago

Wilmington — Lane restrictions will be in place on the ramp from SB I-95 onto...

98.3 The KEY

Crash on Highway 240 Slows Traffic Wednesday

According to information from the Washington State Patrol, a crash just west of Columbia Center Mall is slowing traffic. SUV lost control and ended up on the shoulder of opposite lanes of travel. Shortly after 10 AM Wednesday, the vehicle, which was headed west, lost control and traveled across the...
TRAFFIC
WMDT.com

Fatal crash involving tractor trailer under investigation in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer in the Seaford area. At around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, police say a 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a 2017 Western Trailer was traveling northbound on Ross Station Road, approaching the intersection at Herring Run Road. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Frontier was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Herring Run Road at the intersection. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan reportedly failed to remain stopped as the tractor trailer approached the intersection, pulling directly into the tractor trailer’s path. The driver of the tractor trailer tried to steer to the left to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.
SEAFORD, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Pulled From Car That Plunged into Delaware River

A woman has been hospitalized after rescue crews pulled her from a car that had plunged into the Delaware River. The crash happened Thursday just after 1 p.m. at Freedom Pier in Gloucester City, New Jersey. Video from SkyForce10 showed the car upside down in the river close to the...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Traffic
Daily Voice

Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said. Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Newark man dies after weekend crash involving a train

A 20-year-old Newark man has died from injuries suffered when a car he was driving got stuck and was hit by a train. Newark Police said Luigi Oronzio was driving on New London Road, when he turned onto the railroad tracks near Main Street, just before his car became disabled.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning house fire in Kent Co. ruled accidental

DOVER, Del. – Fire marshals say an early morning house fire in Dover was accidental. Just after 5:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the homeowner of a fire in the 100 block of Claystone Drive, in the Fieldstone Development. Firefighters with the Cheswold Fire Company responded to the scene to find fire coming from the attached garage of a single-family home. Assistance was requested by neighboring fire companies, and the blaze was placed under control just after 6 a.m.
DOVER, DE
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out in Dayton early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic said crews were called to respond to the fire in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue around 1:00 a.m. We called Montgomery County Regional...
DAYTON, OH
BBC

A19 Tees Viaduct to close over Bank Holiday for repairs

The southbound slip road on the A19 Tees Viaduct is to close over the Bank Holiday weekend to replace the bridge joints. The Tees Flyover will be closed on the viaduct between 21:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 GMT on Monday. National Highways said the southbound closure and diversion routes...
TRAFFIC

