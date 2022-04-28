ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lawyer for 'Rust' cinematographer's family objects to video release

By Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBfDt_0fNHwdkd00
Brian Panish, lead attorney for late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins speaks to media next to her picture, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - An attorney for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said authorities had done "irreparable" harm by releasing video of her receiving medical treatment after she was shot on the set of Alec Baldwin movie "Rust."

Lawyer Brian Panish, in a letter sent to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza dated Wednesday, said that Hutchins' husband, Matthew, first saw the "disturbing and unsettling footage of his wife dying" on the RadarOnline celebrity news website.

"The damage your office has done is irreparable," he said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

The video, released to media outlets by the sheriff's office on Monday, showed Hutchins on the floor with emergency responders working to save her life after she was shot on the "Rust" movie set last October. She was pronounced dead later that day at a hospital.

Hutchins, 42, was killed during filming just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the revolver Baldwin was holding fired a live round that struck her in the chest. Director Joel Souza also was hit by the bullet and survived.

A sheriff's department spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Mendoza told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that the department was required to release the information in response to a public records request.

Several media outlets, including Reuters, published some of the footage, which also showed Baldwin rehearsing with an Old West-style revolver. read more

Panish said Matthew Hutchins was given the chance by the sheriff's department to review the materials on Monday morning, before their release on Monday afternoon. He said that was "a wholly inadequate amount of time given the sheer volume of material."

"We also demand that your office take down the video of Halyna Hutchins dying on the church floor," Panish wrote. "While the damage of publishing that video is irreparable, taking down that video will end your office's complicity in causing further harm."

The materials, made public via a Dropbox link, also included crime scene photos and videotaped interviews with cast members of "Rust," including Baldwin.

Last week, the state of New Mexico fined Rust Movie Productions the maximum amount possible, $137,000, for what it called "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death. The company said it disagreed with the findings and planned to appeal. read more

The sheriff's department has said it is continuing its investigation into the shooting and has not ruled out criminal charges against anyone.

Baldwin, a producer on the film, has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins' death, including one by her husband.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The 64-year-old actor also has argued in court papers that an indemnification clause in his contract shields him from personal liability.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Lawsuits#Shooting#Celebrity News#Santa Fe County Sheriff#Abc
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy