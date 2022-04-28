Arrests and incidents reported April 28, 2022

After weeks of investigation into the theft of a stolen cellphone, Southside police charged a Harvest woman in connection with the use of financial information from the phone, according to Chief Blake Ragsdale. A cellphone was reported stolen April 1 in the Bridge Lane area of Southside, and its owner told police someone had breached financial information from the phone, using it to make fraudulent transactions on her cash app account. ...

SOUTHSIDE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO