Arrests and incidents reported April 28, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
April 25
- possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
- domestic violence; CR 1762
- burglary; CR 1720
- domestic violence; CR 1365
- possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 278 E
- theft of property; CR 437
- possession of drug paraphernalia; Beech Ave. SE
- possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
- harassment; Hwy. 278 E
April 26
- possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 616
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR143
- harassment; CR 1437
- possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1169
- menacing; CR 1437
- burglary; Hwy. 69 N
- possession of controlled substance; CR 1498
- domestic violence; CR 1208
- possession of controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
- domestic violence; CR 1485
- theft of property; CR 1214
- theft of property; CR 1246
- theft of property; CR 1518
- harassment; Hwy. 31
April 27
- domestic violence; CR 587
- theft of property; CR 1437
Arrests
April 25 – 27
Buttram, Jake W.; 48
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Cable, Stacey R.; 38
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- attempting to elude police officer
Conklin, Nathan P.; 42
- possession of barbiturate (2 counts)
Dukes, Standford L.; 46
- FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA- knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner
Fuller, Cregary A.; 45
- liquor-possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use
- unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc., of wine or alcohol
Guthery, Trey B.; 28
- FTA- illegal possession of prescription drugs
Hicks, Justin T.; 28
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Kay, Marcus A.; 32
- rendering false alarm-other building/location
- disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray
Moberly, Robyn Renee L.; 23
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Salazar, Marco; 41
- FTA- no liability insurance
Stafford, Joshua A.; 31
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Villa, Joseph S.; 50
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- no plainly visible tag
Wiley, Kevin L.; 35
- second-degree bail jumping- burglary-residence-force
Baldwin, Alice F.; 47
- illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Boyd, Lacie M.; 25
- Grand Jury-burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
Brown, Christopher L.; 47
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- first-degree criminal mischief
- Grand Jury- cruelty to animals
Burks, Kenneth A.; 21
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Byrd, Aceli D.; 34
- probation violation- fraud-identity theft
Carr, Casey R.; 31
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)
Clarke, Justin L.; 42
- probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs
Cockrell, Rusty D.; 25
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
Daniel, Teddy R.; 52
- Grand Jury- burglary-non residence-no force
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- criminal mischief
- Grand Jury- possession of marijuana
- Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- Grand Jury- resisting arrest
- Grand Jury- stolen vehicles-auto theft
Davis, Jason L.; 36
- Grand Jury- larceny/theft-shoplifting $500 less than $1,500
- Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
- Grand Jury- robbery-street-strong arm
Garrison Jr., Ronald R.; 44
- Grand Jury- aggravated assault-A to M attempt to commit crime
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force (2 counts)
- Grand Jury- damaged property-criminal mischief
Horton, Jessica M.; 37
- possession of methamphetamine
- promote prison contraband (drugs)
Jackson, Ethan L.; 23
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
- Grand Jury- stolen vehicles-auto theft
Landers, Barry W.; 37
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- receiving stolen property $500 less than $1,500
Moore, Christian P.; 27
- Grand Jury- assault-child abuse-simple-family
Myrick, John C.; 36
- FTA- buying/receiving stolen property
Olinger, Loyd R.; 58
- assault-reckless endangerment
Parris, Andrew E.; 42
- Grand Jury- burglary-non residence-force
Parson, Jordan N.; 21
- smuggling-promote prison contraband (weapon)
Perkins, Anthony J.; 29
- Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)
- Grand Jury- larceny/theft- second-degree theft of property $1,500 to $2,500 (2 counts)
Pitts, Jacobly C.; 33
- Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault non-family-other weapon
Ponder, Trevor L.; 31
- Grand Jury- forgery-possessing forged instrument
Speakman, James R.; 26
- FTA- forgery-forged instrument
Swope Jr., Michael D.; 36
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Tanner Jr., James I.; 30
- Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)
Trussell, Donald O.; 61
- Grand Jury- sex offense-adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions
Tucker, Lisa M.; 42
- Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
- Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- Grand Jury- second-degree possession of marijuana
- Grand Jury- forgery-passing forged instrument (3 counts)
- Grand Jury- sale of stolen property less than $500
Wilbanks, Emma S.; 60
- negotiating worthless instrument
Woods, Kathy M.; 41
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs
- probation violation- stolen vehicles-auto theft
Calvert, Robert P.; 43
- FTA- negotiating worthless instrument
Dillard Jr., Clayton E.; 43
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- motion to revoke- possession of a stolen vehicle
Elliott, Joshua Dustin D.; 37
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Floyd, Cassie M.; 27
- promote prison contraband (drugs)
- possession of dangerous drugs
Hughes, Richard D.; 39
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Martin, Robert F.; 39
- Grand Jury- child abuse-simple-family (2 counts)
Nugent, Donald G.; 51
- FTA- sex offense- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement
Richards, Jenna M.; 34
- FTA- making false report to law enforcement authorities
Talley, Teresa M.; 31
- causing delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision
Talley, Windle H.; 35
- causing delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
April 25
April 27
- third-degree burglary; First United Methodist Church; 3 rd Ave. SE; lawn equipment; $2,185
- third-degree domestic violence; person; 2 nd Ave. NW
- second-degree theft of property; person; Cobb Ave. SW; medication; cash
- third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person; Denson Ave. NW
Arrests
April 27
Ellis, Stephanie J.; 40
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
Varnado III, Louis C.; 45
- fugitive from justice
Williams, Angela S.; 55
- FTA- third-degree criminal trespass
Bates, Kimberly D.; 48
- third-degree domestic violence-harassment
Riggs, Ramona Y.; 23
- FTA- driving without license
Rittenhouse, Kelly G.; 55
- DUI
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
