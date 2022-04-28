ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported April 28, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

April 25

  • possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
  • domestic violence; CR 1762
  • burglary; CR 1720
  • domestic violence; CR 1365
  • possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 278 E
  • theft of property; CR 437
  • possession of drug paraphernalia; Beech Ave. SE
  • possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 E
  • harassment; Hwy. 278 E

April 26

  • possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 616
  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR143
  • harassment; CR 1437
  • possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1169
  • menacing; CR 1437
  • burglary; Hwy. 69 N
  • possession of controlled substance; CR 1498
  • domestic violence; CR 1208
  • possession of controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 69 S
  • domestic violence; CR 1485
  • theft of property; CR 1214
  • theft of property; CR 1246
  • theft of property; CR 1518
  • harassment; Hwy. 31

April 27

  • domestic violence; CR 587
  • theft of property; CR 1437

Arrests

April 25 – 27

Buttram, Jake W.; 48

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Cable, Stacey R.; 38

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • attempting to elude police officer

Conklin, Nathan P.; 42

  • possession of barbiturate (2 counts)

Dukes, Standford L.; 46

  • FTA- assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA-  knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner

Fuller, Cregary A.; 45

  • liquor-possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use
  • unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc., of wine or alcohol

Guthery, Trey B.; 28

  • FTA- illegal possession of prescription drugs

Hicks, Justin T.; 28

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Kay, Marcus A.; 32

  • rendering false alarm-other building/location
  • disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray

Moberly, Robyn Renee L.; 23

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Salazar, Marco; 41

  • FTA- no liability insurance

Stafford, Joshua A.; 31

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Villa, Joseph S.; 50

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- no plainly visible tag

Wiley, Kevin L.; 35

  • second-degree bail jumping- burglary-residence-force

Baldwin, Alice F.; 47

  • illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Boyd, Lacie M.; 25

  • Grand Jury-burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant

Brown, Christopher L.; 47

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- first-degree criminal mischief
  • Grand Jury- cruelty to animals

Burks, Kenneth A.; 21

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Byrd, Aceli D.; 34

  • probation violation- fraud-identity theft

Carr, Casey R.; 31

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)

Clarke, Justin L.; 42

  • probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs

Cockrell, Rusty D.; 25

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Daniel, Teddy R.; 52

  • Grand Jury- burglary-non residence-no force
  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- criminal mischief
  • Grand Jury- possession of marijuana
  • Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • Grand Jury- resisting arrest
  • Grand Jury- stolen vehicles-auto theft

Davis, Jason L.; 36

  • Grand Jury- larceny/theft-shoplifting $500 less than $1,500
  • Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
  • Grand Jury- robbery-street-strong arm

Garrison Jr., Ronald R.; 44

  • Grand Jury- aggravated assault-A to M attempt to commit crime
  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force (2 counts)
  • Grand Jury- damaged property-criminal mischief

Horton, Jessica M.; 37

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • promote prison contraband (drugs)

Jackson, Ethan L.; 23

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- larceny/theft-Grand Jury arrest warrant
  • Grand Jury- stolen vehicles-auto theft

Landers, Barry W.; 37

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force
  • Grand Jury- receiving stolen property $500 less than $1,500

Moore, Christian P.; 27

  • Grand Jury- assault-child abuse-simple-family

Myrick, John C.; 36

  • FTA- buying/receiving stolen property

Olinger, Loyd R.; 58

  • assault-reckless endangerment

Parris, Andrew E.; 42

  • Grand Jury- burglary-non residence-force

Parson, Jordan N.; 21

  • smuggling-promote prison contraband (weapon)

Perkins, Anthony J.; 29

  • Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)
  • Grand Jury- larceny/theft- second-degree theft of property $1,500 to $2,500 (2 counts)

Pitts, Jacobly C.; 33

  • Grand Jury- assault-aggravated assault non-family-other weapon

Ponder, Trevor L.; 31

  • Grand Jury- forgery-possessing forged instrument

Speakman, James R.; 26

  • FTA- forgery-forged instrument

Swope Jr., Michael D.; 36

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Tanner Jr., James I.; 30

  • Grand Jury- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle (no theft or damage)

Trussell, Donald O.; 61

  • Grand Jury- sex offense-adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions

Tucker, Lisa M.; 42

  • Grand Jury- burglary-residence-force

Weeks, Christopher J.; 44

  • Grand Jury- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • Grand Jury- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • Grand Jury- forgery-passing forged instrument (3 counts)
  • Grand Jury- sale of stolen property less than $500

Wilbanks, Emma S.; 60

  • negotiating worthless instrument

Woods, Kathy M.; 41

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs
  • probation violation- stolen vehicles-auto theft

Calvert, Robert P.; 43

  • FTA- negotiating worthless instrument

Dillard Jr., Clayton E.; 43

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • motion to revoke- possession of a stolen vehicle

Elliott, Joshua Dustin D.; 37

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Floyd, Cassie M.; 27

  • promote prison contraband (drugs)
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Hughes, Richard D.; 39

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Martin, Robert F.; 39

  • Grand Jury- child abuse-simple-family (2 counts)

Nugent, Donald G.; 51

  • FTA- sex offense- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

Richards, Jenna M.; 34

  • FTA- making false report to law enforcement authorities

Talley, Teresa M.; 31

  • causing delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision

Talley, Windle H.; 35

  • causing delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

April 25

April 27

  • third-degree burglary; First United Methodist Church; 3 rd Ave. SE; lawn equipment; $2,185
  • third-degree domestic violence; person; 2 nd Ave. NW
  • second-degree theft of property; person; Cobb Ave. SW; medication; cash
  • third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person; Denson Ave. NW

Arrests

April 27

Ellis, Stephanie J.; 40

  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property

Varnado III, Louis C.; 45

  • fugitive from justice

Williams, Angela S.; 55

  • FTA- third-degree criminal trespass

Bates, Kimberly D.; 48

  • third-degree domestic violence-harassment

Riggs, Ramona Y.; 23

  • FTA- driving without license

Rittenhouse, Kelly G.; 55

  • DUI

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Community Policy