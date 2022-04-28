Master gardeners to host annual plant swap May 7

In the front office, Tonya Bradford pulls out her current projects on paper and her list of things to do for the day. As she talks with co-workers, her phone rings while in mid-sentence with a unique sing-song jingle that distinctively stands out among the standard ringtones. Between phone calls, you can hear the tap-tap of her fingernails going to work on her laptop. Tonya’s curiosity and inquisitive nature about others is evident in how she takes time to ask about the lives of those she encounters while quietly listening. Speaking in a manner that is refreshingly frank and to the point, devoid of ambiguous pomp or pretense.

