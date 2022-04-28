Sterling County Sheriff: 3 arrested in 2 separate drug busts

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – Two separate traffic stops on April 23rd and April 25th, lead to the arrest of three after illegal narcotics were found inside the vehicles according to the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says on April 23rd, Deputy Sanchez conducted a traffic stop on a maroon van on US Highway 87 south around the five-mile marker.

In the traffic stop, consent was given to search the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched revealing 100 small paper containers filled with white powder.

The substance then showed positive for cocaine after a field test was conducted. The driver was arrested and taken to Tom Green County for manufacturing/delivering controlled substance PG 1>=400.

On April 25th K-9 Deputy Shields conducted a traffic stop on a gray passenger vehicle around the 12-mile markers on State Highway 158 west.

K-9 Blue was then deployed for a probable cause search when he indicated illegal narcotics were in the vehicle.

Sterling County Sheriff’s Office said there were approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine found along with other contraband.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and taken to the Tom Green County Jail for possession of a controlled substance PG 1 4G<200G.

