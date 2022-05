LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic New Albany landmark from the mid-nineteenth century has been moved to make space for new developments. The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has changed hands several times throughout the years, but it has always remained in the same location, until now. It was picked up and moved from the spot where it had been since roughly 1860. The farmhouse was built by William Smith, the son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith. It was sold to the Phillips family in 1941, and then to Northside Church in 2000, which owned the land it sat on until recently.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO