MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relief on wheels will soon be on its way to help the homeless population in the Twin Cities. It’s called the DRIP mobile shower. Volunteers who are skilled with steel and have a desire to help the unhoused plan to bring it to encampments this summer. When it’s a labor of love, the work isn’t a grind. It’s a purpose. “It’s where I want to be; it’s what I want to be doing,” said Chris Clements as he sat in a South Minneapolis welding shop, a place he’s spent many hours over the winter. When the pandemic started in 2020, he...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO