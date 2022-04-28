ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Witness testimony begins in Palm Beach County murder-for-hire trial

By WPTV - Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening statements and witness testimony started Thursday in the murder trial of a Palm Beach County man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Euri Jenkins is accused of having his pregnant wife, Makeva Jenkins, shot to death in 2017 inside her home near Lantana in order to collect...

