ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on Taking Foo Fighters’ Spot at Jazz Fest: ‘We’re Going to Play Our Hearts Out’

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

When the Red Hot Chili Peppers take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 1, the band will honor the legacy and spirit of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

RHCP, who last played Jazz Fest in 2016, are stepping in to fill the Foos’ slot after Hawkins died March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, while the Foo Fighters were on tour. The Foo Fighters subsequently canceled the rest of their 2022 shows.

For Hawkins’ good friend and fellow drummer RHCP’s Chad Smith , the gig is a chance to celebrate Hawkins.

“We’re taking Alison, his wife, with us and it’s going to be a celebration,” Smith tells Billboard . “That’s what she wants. She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music, let’s celebrate our friends, let’s celebrate Taylor. This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it be nothing but a positive experience.’ So we’re going to do all that and she’s going to be part of that and I’m very honored that we can do that with her. … We’re going to play our hearts out.”

The history and friendship between the two bands goes back decades, including the Foo Fighters opening for the Chili Peppers on the latter’s Californication tour in 1999. Following Hawkins’ death, Smith posted an emotional video filled with footage of the two musicians together over the years and clearly relishing each other’s company. The video ends with Smith giving a nod to Hawkins when RHCP received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 31.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chad Smith (@chadsmithofficial)

Smith calls Hawkins’ death “shocking,” but strongly feels his energy still exists, even if it’s on another plane. “His essence of his creative energy is out in another universe somewhere and he was able to express that here in his short life,” Smith says. “Wherever he is, I feel strongly and believe that he is doing his Taylor Hawkins as only he can. He’s doing that somewhere else and giving that love and life to everybody wherever he is now that he did here. So that gives me a little bit of comfort, but I miss the f— out of him.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 4

Related
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Mariah Carey
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf reacts to losing at Grammys: ‘Feeling pretty damn grateful’

Wolfgang Van Halen, known as "Wolf" by his fans, is feeling "pretty damn grateful" for his very first Grammy nomination. The son of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen was nominated for best rock song on Sunday night. The 31-year-old’s track, "Distance," was written about his late father and founding member of Van Halen. The award went to Foo Fighters’ "Waiting on a War."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Peppers#Jazz#Red Hot Chili Peppers#The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Billboard

Las Villa Experiment With Bachata in New Single ‘La Carta’: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single “La Carta,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28). The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track). “La Carta” fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. “Now I see you using Balenciaga...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
The Independent

Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy