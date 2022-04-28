Guilty Plea in Hazing Death

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Christian Rohrbach, one of 11 people charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes, has pled guilty to misdemeanor unlawful hazing. The plea deal avoid Rohrbach jail time, as he received a suspended 12 month sentence.

Rohrbach is the second person to plead guilty in the case. Oakes' "big brother" Andrew White pled guilty last year to two charges. He also avoided jail time.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning in February 2021. He was found in an off-campus apartment, allegedly after being forced to drink the night before. The General Assembly this past session agreed to require hazing awareness training for student organizations, but lawmakers failed to agree on stiffer penalties for hazing resulting in injury or death. They could still do so during the Special Session.