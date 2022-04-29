ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Local leaders, organizations hold community baby shower for Bronx families in need

By Elly Morillo
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6vUO_0fNHsZJR00

Local leaders and Bronx organizations joined forces to provide families in need with a community baby shower on Thursday.

Free strollers, diapers and electronics were just some of the items expecting mothers and fathers were given by the NYPD at the second annual shower. The event was held at the YMCA near 229th Street. Organizations including the FDNY, BronxCare, the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation partnered with the NYPD's Bronx Outreach Division to make the event possible.

They say a lot of families struggle with supplies and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NYPD Detective Fred Washington tells News 12 that he is a father of twin boys and knows firsthand just how difficult it can be. "With having two kids, it takes a lot. It definitely takes a lot," said Washington.

Washington says the shower was held for 50 people last year. This year, he says more than 130 community members and families joined in the event.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Department of Labor Mall hosts job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza

The Department of Labor Mall hosted a job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza Friday for residents seeking jobs to hone their resume and interview skills. Participants met with representatives from the department. While unemployment numbers are trending down, this was still a much-needed opportunity for people in the neighborhood as the city recovers from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Charity#Fdny#Bronxcare#The Department Of Health#Bronx Outreach Division
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy