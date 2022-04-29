Local leaders, organizations hold community baby shower for Bronx families in need

Local leaders and Bronx organizations joined forces to provide families in need with a community baby shower on Thursday.

Free strollers, diapers and electronics were just some of the items expecting mothers and fathers were given by the NYPD at the second annual shower. The event was held at the YMCA near 229th Street. Organizations including the FDNY, BronxCare, the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation partnered with the NYPD's Bronx Outreach Division to make the event possible.

They say a lot of families struggle with supplies and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NYPD Detective Fred Washington tells News 12 that he is a father of twin boys and knows firsthand just how difficult it can be. "With having two kids, it takes a lot. It definitely takes a lot," said Washington.

Washington says the shower was held for 50 people last year. This year, he says more than 130 community members and families joined in the event.