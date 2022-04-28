ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts blood drive

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziskG_0fNHsS8M00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd.

Officials said the event will be open to the public. To reserve a spot, guests can call 806-331-8833. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so individuals are asked call ahead to schedule a reservation.

According to a report from the the system, all donated blood will support the low blood supply in the Panhandle via the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

For more information about the Amarillo VA Health Care System, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sheriff: Man is shot 18 times, stabs suspect – remains in ‘fair condition’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot 18 times while defending himself against a robber is in “fair condition,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shooting/carjacking at 407 FM 1960 E. on Thursday night, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. An adult man was […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott, Texas State Leadership announce COVID-19 relief donation of $435M to TRS-ActiveCare

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas state leadership will donate $435 Million In COVID-19 relief to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). “Texas teachers play one of the most vital roles to our kids and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of rising […]
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott to allocate $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset insurance premium increases

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside other state leaders, announced the allocation of $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19, according to a release. The funding will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff searching for aggravated robbery, burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help searching for Hope Christian Montana Heater, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation.” According to the Crime Stoppers, Heater was described as a 23-year-old woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo residents indicted on meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Blood#Va Medical Center
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Medical Association awards 15 Minority Medical Students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Medical Association (TMA) announced a $10,000 scholarship award for 15 minority medical students entering Texas medical schools this fall. According to a TMA press release, physicians selected the students for their academic achievement, commitment to community service, and desire to care for Texas’ increasingly diverse population. TMA […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and one COVID-19-related death, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases and no COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,855 cases, 753 deaths, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy