Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd.

Officials said the event will be open to the public. To reserve a spot, guests can call 806-331-8833. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so individuals are asked call ahead to schedule a reservation.

According to a report from the the system, all donated blood will support the low blood supply in the Panhandle via the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

For more information about the Amarillo VA Health Care System, visit here.