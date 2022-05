DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Dubuque Community School District named the staff member killed at Roosevelt Middle School on Wednesday. Craig Jackson, a dedicated member of the district staff, died in an accident on the school’s football field while operating a roller compactor. Leaders say that while Jackson was attempting to maneuver under the field’s goal post, the compactor’s safety roll-ball struck the bottom of the goal post, causing it to fall forward on him.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO