The Harrisonburg Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will join forces for the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This partnership provides the public a great opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Many of these medications accumulate in homes over time and can present dangers to children, but also to people of all ages, including accidental ingestion or the start of addiction. Additionally, these prescription medications are often disposed of in an unsafe manner, either by flushing them down the toilet, or throwing them away in the trash which could be harmful to the environment.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO