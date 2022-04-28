ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Dixon company expanding due to demand for home improvement projects

By John Clark
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Raynor Garage Doors, which has been headquartered in Dixon since 1946, announced this week it will be expanding to a 575,000 square foot facility due to an “onslaught of demand” for home improvement projects.

“The new facility will allow us to transform our operations to meet the demands of the exceptional growth we are experiencing,” said President Rick Considine.

The new facility is located at 200 E. Corporate Drive, and will allow the company to increase warehouse space and gain manufacturing efficiencies, according to a press release.

The new location is located off Route 26 for immediate access to I-88, the company said, allowing Raynor to ship its garage door products across the country.

Raynor manufactures a broad range of residential, commercial, and industrial garage door products and operators, sold through a network of dealers and national partners.

