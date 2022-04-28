ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man who strangled his pregnant wife, a well-liked teacher in the Grand Rapids area, was sentenced Thursday to at least 33 years in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

Man sentenced for shooting Vegas officer amid 2020 protest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old man who shot and paralyzed a Las Vegas police officer during a racial justice protest on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2020 was sentenced Friday to 20 to 50 years in state prison. The officer, Shay Mikalonis, was 29 when he was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

Member of a Lake County fire department arrested in arson case

LAKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old member of a fire department in Lake County has been arrested for allegedly setting two fires in Yates Township. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to two separate fires Wednesday, April 27. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire occurred a few hours later on Queens Highway, near 80th Street.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A murder suspect and jail officer vanish, spurring $10,000 reward

Two days after an Alabama corrections officer disappeared with an inmate accused of murder, authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information and are warning of a "serious threat" to the public. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have joined the search for Vicky White, an assistant director of...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
SFGate

San Jose police officer died from fentanyl toxicity, medical examiner says

SAN JOSE (BCN) The cause of death for San Jose police officer De'Jon Packer was "fentanyl toxicity," the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Saturday. Packer's body had been discovered inside his home on March 13. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, according to San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Man shot and killed inside Los Angeles cannabis dispensary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was shot and killed inside a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary and police are searching for two suspects, authorities said Sunday. Investigators didn't immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting around noon Saturday at the second-floor shop along a busy boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

