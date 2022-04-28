ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Justin 'BooBoo' Pierce killed in motorcycle accident; friends, family call him 'genuine soul'

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
A Jacksonville man was killed in a motorcycle accident last week, and friends and family are left reeling.

Justin Paul "BooBoo" Pierce, 38, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 22, from blunt force trauma after a collision with a log truck on Thursday afternoon, said NC Highway Patrol Trooper Davis.

"I believe he passed away doing something he loved and we are also happy that he was able to join his dad in peace," said Pierce's cousin Christen Alyse Phillips.

Trooper Davis said Pierce failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Onslow Pines Road and NC 53. After trying to make a right turn to travel eastbound, he travelled left of center, striking a log truck that was travelling west, and was ejected off his motorcycle, unfortunately suffering fatal injuries.

"He loved his momma Charlene with all his heart," said Pierce's friend of six years Paige Fricks. "He loved his dogs Dixie & Diesel, his motorcycles, and his big truck. He was his momma's world."

Fricks said Pierce was a great friend to many people, and was the kind that would call you any time of day or night for anything.

"Justin was a genuine soul, kind, and would give you the shirt off his back if he thought it would help you," Fricks said, adding that he had no filter, loved hard, and was loyal to a fault.

"He was one of a kind. God broke the mold when he made Justin. There will never be another like him. He loved his true friends and family more than he loved himself. I love you forever and will miss you for always BooBoo."

Loved one Amanda Williams said Pierce struggled with Cerebral Palsy from the time he was born, and Fricks said he's been a fighter all his life.

"He just overcame so much with his Cerebral Palsy, but never ever let it stop him," said another of Pierce's best friends Christina Marie. "He loved his mama, his friends and his dogs. He had a personality larger than life itself and he didn't care who you were, what you had done, where you were from, he never judged a soul. He will be greatly missed, we love you brother."

Fricks said Pierce accomplished anything he set his mind to, and "I can't," was not in his vocabulary. She asks for continued prayers for his sweet mama, and other loved ones, who lost someone very special.

"He was the first friend I met when I moved to Jacksonville almost six years ago," Fricks said. "I knew how much he meant to me but didn't realize how much I meant to him."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

