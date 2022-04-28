Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Inmates Collins Turner (top left), Travis Ball (bottom left) and Jared Haney (right) Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said.

The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.

Meanwhile, Jared Haney began assaulting a different inmate trying to help the original victim. The first victim was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Turner, Ball and Haney were granted warrants for gang participation and other acts, the office said. They remain in jail and are awaiting service of the warrants, the office reports.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.