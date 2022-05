NEW ORLEANS — Heading to Jazz Fest today? It will be very warm and humid with some rain! Shrimp boots, a poncho/rain gear, sunscreen, a hat and sunglass are recommended. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a "marginal" (low) risk of damaging wind inside thunderstorms. After this morning's rain, more pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be 85-87 degrees with a very high UV index. The breeze will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO