ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All painting puzzle solutions and rewards in Elden Ring

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about exploring in Elden Ring is that you never know what you are about to stumble upon. You might wander across a hidden dungeon, get ambushed by a boss, or find a hidden NPC. There are so many things to discover that make exploration feel rewarding...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Where to find the hidden dragon boss in Elden Ring

You don't need to fight Elden Ring's Placidusax boss to complete your journey in the Lands Between, but if you're determined to take on every boss, this dragon is very easy to miss. It's also required for one of the achievements, so you'll need to take him down if you're a completionist.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best builds in Elden Ring

The best Elden Ring builds start with a strong weapon or play style that will help you carve through the Lands Between. Every other piece of equipment revolves around that weapon choice or playstyle: there are tons of weapons, armor sets, and Ashes of War in the game to form your build around.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

I sell all my Elden Ring items, which was fine — until it wasn’t

I can’t stand clutter, in real life or in my video games. Those people who save up all of their potions and power-ups, not breaking them out even when they’re facing the last boss of a video game? I can’t relate. If I get something in a game, I use it. If I’m not going to use it, I sell it. That’s what I’ve been doing in Elden Ring, and it’s all been going great — up until this past week, when I realized I’d made a serious tactical error.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Solution#The Painting#Video Game#Npc#The Lands Between#Artist S Shack
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Paintings
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff. So we here...
VIDEO GAMES
Good News Network

Prehistoric People Created Art by Flickering Firelight, New Research Reveals

Our early ancestors probably created intricate artwork by firelight, an examination of 50 engraved stones unearthed in France has revealed. The stones were incised with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage which suggests they were carved close to the flickering light of a fire, the new study has found.
VISUAL ART
Digital Trends

The best settings for Overwatch 2: Benchmarks, performance

The Overwatch 2 beta is rolling, allowing players to jump in and relive the glory of the early days of the original Overwatch. To help you get the most out of the beta before it ends on May 17, I jumped in and tested the title to find the best settings for Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES
natureworldnews.com

Study: Prehistoric Ancestors Made Art by Using Firelight

There used to be a period when mankind had not yet invented written language. Various art forms were used as a practical means of communicating with neighboring cultures throughout this period. Prehistoric objects and art made throughout the Stone Age, Paleolithic, and Neolithic eras are referred to as prehistoric artifacts...
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Games of May 2022

The first free titles on the Epic Games Store that will be available to kick off May 2022 have gone live. As we've come to expect each Thursday, Epic Games has now made two new games free to download from now until this time next week. And while some great games have been coming to EGS in recent months for no cost, this week's offerings are likely lesser known by many.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Angelo Plessas x Acne Studios Merge Spirituality and Technology in Debut Collaboration

When Thomas Persson, editor of Acne Paper, visited the studio of artist Angelo Plessas as he was preparing quilts for the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, he was immediately struck by the designs and began thinking of ways they could be integrated into the world of Acne Studios. As a self-described “technoshaman,” Plessas aims to unify the worlds of fashion, costume design, art, spirituality, and technology in his works. In his first collaboration with Acne Studios, Plessas explores the ideas of talismans in contemporary life, incorporating embroidered patches based on his Noospheric Cape project to promote healing in our hyper-connected world.
DESIGN
ComicBook

Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for May Revealed

With April coming to a close, Amazon's Prime Gaming has officially announced the titles that will be free via the service in May. Every month, Prime Gaming rotates in new free video games and in-game loot for various titles. Specifically to May, the free video games via Amazon's Prime Gaming include Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Taps Into Goku's Inner Samurai

Goku has, for the most part, remained in his trusty orange gi for the vast majority of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super seeing the Z-Fighter sport it in battles against villainous aliens and demi-gods across the universe. Now, one cosplayer has attempted to give Son Goku a brand new look that takes the traditional aesthetics of the Saiyan warrior and merges them with a samurai aesthetic that certainly appears to be an upgrade from what we've come to know.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Episode 5: What is The Field of Reeds? How Will Marc Escape There?

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight! Read at your own risk!. From the busy streets of London to the vast sands of Egypt to the white everything in the asylum, Moon Knight has taken us into a whole new place which is the underworld and what lies beyond the gates of Osiris. Mentioned in the first episode, we finally see what the Field of Reeds look like in Episode 5, however, given what is happening, how will Marc be able to escape there?
TV SERIES
yankodesign.com

A compass and ruler hybrid concept is the perfect upgrade for designers

Just because you can’t draw a perfect circle doesn’t mean your paper needs to be filled with holes. No one can actually draw a perfect circle, at least not without tools. Sure, there might be exceptions that come once in a lifetime, but most designers, artists, architects, and engineers have to contend with less than perfect circles or, if necessary, tools that let you draw perfect ones. The compass, not to be confused with the navigation tool, is the most-used tool for that purpose, but it is also the worst one because of how it damages the material underneath. There have been a few attempts at redesigning this centuries-old drafting tool, and one of the latest extends an existing product with an ingenious feature that really changes the game even more.
DESIGN
The Guardian

The Velvet Queen: Snow Leopard review – a moving glimpse of nature’s private life

Clinging to the scree of a Tibetan peak, at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, the renowned nature photographer Vincent Munier schools writer Sylvain Tesson in the art of “the blind” in this stirring documentary. This entails hunkering down, waiting and hoping for a glimpse of the elusive snow leopard. For Tesson, the experience is profoundly spiritual, as evidenced by his highly ornamental narration: “Prehistory wept,” he says at one point, “and each tear was a yak.”
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy