ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

By Caroline Bleakley
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHhg4_0fNHlQyb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas officially kicked off the NFL Draft 2022 Thursday on one of the most famous streets in the world.

Las Vegas Boulevard, or the Strip, as it’s often referred to has a new name at least during the draft. A section of it is now Draft Drive.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A decade ago, sporting events were sparse in Nevada let alone professional sporting events.

“Think about this, we just had the Pro Bowl here in January. We now have the draft here and Super Bowl 58 is coming here in just two years. Three of our biggest events coming to Las Vegas in a five-year period,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, during an event to kick off the first day of the Draft.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnI8v_0fNHlQyb00
    Las Vegas Blvd. renamed Draft Drive. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTG4a_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwSTj_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSRHs_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348TGA_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rl2hH_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIdnI_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeTp0_0fNHlQyb00
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Fans began pouring into the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft is expected to be around 600,000 people over the three days and the economic impact could be record-breaking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Here are the Ohio State players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, OH (WJW) — The tradition of Ohio State University football players moving on to the National Football League continued this weekend with a six athletes selected during the 2022 Draft. Marquee OSU wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were picked in the first round, going back to back. The New York Jets selected […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
WOWK 13 News

KY teen dies in head-on collision

HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Johnson County on warrants in connection to an investigation of theft allegations. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies launched an investigation into Joshua Wallen and Busted Knuckle Garage following “numerous complaints.” Deputies say the investigation led to two indictment warrants as well […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Las Vegas Boulevard#American Football#Klas#The Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man steals car with child inside from Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside from the gas station at Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street in Charleston. The child was unharmed and was let out about a block away near Giovanni’s Pizza. Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division says the happened around 3 p.m. on April 30. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy