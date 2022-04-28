ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey Fishing Report- April 28, 2022

By Captain Brett Taylor
onthewater.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Above) Dave G. and his son, Jack, with two nighttime stripers. When anglers can make it out, the fishing is fair to good at the deepwater wrecks for tautog. But the issue has been the wind and waves as it has kept most vessels tied to the dock. The last day...

www.onthewater.com

Comments / 0

