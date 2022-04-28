ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Ida becomes latest retired hurricane name

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 3 days ago

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is retiring the storm name Ida in the wake of last year’s deadly and costly hurricane.

Ida was a strong Category 4 hurricane that strengthened its maximum sustained winds to 150 mph shortly before making landfall in Louisiana in August of 2021. Because Ida was also a generally slow forward-moving storm, it had ample time to generate storm surge, with some areas of Plaquemines Parish, LA seeing up to 14 feet of saltwater flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, 87 deaths occurred in the United States in connection to Ida, not only from its landfall but from the tremendous flooding it triggered days later in the northeastern section of the United States.

Ida became a tropical storm south of Cuba on August 26, 2021, and made landfall over western Cuba as a Category 1 storm. The storm was at Category 2 strength when closest to Southwest Florida, though thankfully for our region, the storm’s center was more than 300 miles offshore of our region’s coast.

The name Imani will replace Ida on the list used last year, which cycles through every six years. The next time this list of names will be used will be in 2027.

