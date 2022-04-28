New bakery opens in Kettering this weekend

Dunkin's iced coffee has a lot of backing behind it. It is one of the chain's most popular coffee drinks and can be customized in a variety of different ways. Dunkin' lovers enjoy their chain's coffee because there are so many different options to enjoy it. Patrons can add cream, mocha, or even a blueberry shot to their coffee for a low costing additional fee, per FriedCoffee. But peeling back on all the added syrups and swirls, it is also extremely espresso-heavy. In fact, for every six ounces of water, Dunkin's iced coffee typically contains three tablespoons of coffee grinds — which is a great deal if a customer is paying under $2 for a small, according to Real Menu Prices.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO