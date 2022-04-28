ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

New bakery opens in Kettering this weekend

By Natalie Jones
dayton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started out as an at-home bakery has transformed into a brick-and-mortar. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, is opening a storefront at 5860 Bigger Road in Kettering. The grand opening is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they are sold out....

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Haunted house restaurant opens in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Fans of all things spooky and thrilling are sure to love a new haunted house restaurant that's opened in Cleveland, Ohio. The Haunted House Restaurant opened on July 20, 2021. It's Halloween all year long at this Ohio restaurant. “From the moment people come through the doors,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The city’s dining scenes are eclectic with international and local traditional flavors. However, if you prefer American cuisines, you are in the right place as the list below contains the 5 most popular American restaurants.
WDTN

Better Your Boxed Brownies

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are joined by our friends from BestReview to talk about brownie additions!. This segment is sponsored by BestReview.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
Kettering, OH
Lifestyle
Kettering, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Kettering, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Jones
Person
Paige
WDTN

Dayton car dealership hosting car, cash giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car dealership in the Miami Valley will give more than $50,000 in prizes as part of an initiative. The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group said their Jeff’s Heroes initiative is returning to reward heroes in Miami Valley with thousands of dollars, and a grand prize winner with $10,000 in cash and […]
DAYTON, OH
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Dunkin' Doubles The Brew In Its Iced Coffee

Dunkin's iced coffee has a lot of backing behind it. It is one of the chain's most popular coffee drinks and can be customized in a variety of different ways. Dunkin' lovers enjoy their chain's coffee because there are so many different options to enjoy it. Patrons can add cream, mocha, or even a blueberry shot to their coffee for a low costing additional fee, per FriedCoffee. But peeling back on all the added syrups and swirls, it is also extremely espresso-heavy. In fact, for every six ounces of water, Dunkin's iced coffee typically contains three tablespoons of coffee grinds — which is a great deal if a customer is paying under $2 for a small, according to Real Menu Prices.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

Skyline Chili suing suppliers over $1.1 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Fairfield-headquartered Skyline Chili Inc. has filed a lawsuit against two Cincinnati vendors that took on a major construction project for the company, one that it claims has never become operational. Skyline on April 14 filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Advanced...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Food Drink#Home Bakery
Cleveland.com

No cash, no masks and no new coasters: Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kennywood offer milestone anniversaries, renovated hotels for 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks -- including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania -- are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Debuts Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnuts

Doughnut favorite Krispy Kreme is ever-evolving its variety-filled menu. The latest offering from Krispy Kreme debuts cinnamon milk-flavored doughnuts. For the remixed glaze flavor, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to bring the cereal milk flavor to life. The limited-edition collection consists of a simple cinnamon milk glazed doughnut, a cinnamon milk glazed doughnut that is topped with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, in addition to a cinnamon milk glazed doughnut topped with dulce de leche icing, cereal pieces and cinnamon sugar.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Massive LEGO convention coming to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A massive LEGO fan convention is coming to Ohio this summer. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Conventions is bringing its attraction to Dayton. The convention will be held at the Dayton Convention Center from Aug. 6 through Aug. 7, 2022. Video above: A look at the LEGO convention...
DAYTON, OH
ABC4

KFC offering ‘Buckquet’ of chicken for Mother’s Day

(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.  According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.  To […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy