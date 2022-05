PASSAIC, N.J. -- Mysterious pollution is turning a New Jersey lake bright blue.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Wednesday, environmental investigators are running tests to determine what's causing the change in color.Milky blue water babbling through Passaic was a surprising sight for residents."I've been here for like three years, every day almost, and I never saw it like this," resident Andy Larshi said."Kind of a different color from what we have ordinarily," resident Raymond Dulay added.Passaic officials were alerted at around 1 p.m. to the near-neon discoloration in the brook that leads to Hughes Lake and eventually feeds into the Passaic...

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO