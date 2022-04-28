ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas officially kicked off the NFL Draft 2022 Thursday on one of the most famous streets in the world.

Las Vegas Boulevard, or the Strip, as it’s often referred to has a new name at least during the draft. A section of it is now Draft Drive.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

A decade ago, sporting events were sparse in Nevada let alone professional sporting events.

“Think about this, we just had the Pro Bowl here in January. We now have the draft here and Super Bowl 58 is coming here in just two years. Three of our biggest events coming to Las Vegas in a five-year period,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, during an event to kick off the first day of the Draft.

    Las Vegas Blvd. renamed Draft Drive. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)
    NFL Draft 2022 in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Fans began pouring into the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft is expected to be around 600,000 people over the three days and the economic impact could be record-breaking.

