LEXINGTON, N.C. — Nearly 20 Elvis artists will take over Lexington for the North Carolina Tribute Festival to the King, Thursday, April 28, to Sunday, May 1. The state's first Elvis tribute festival consists of performances and appearances by four renowned Elvis tribute artists, along with contests involving 14 up-and-coming Elvises. These "Kings in waiting" range from age 8 to 48, and they will vie for prize money and the chance to advance to the world championships in Memphis, Tennessee, later this year.

