ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware LIVE News

Weed, taxes, police reform likely to dominate end of GA session

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAwPP_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

With the year-long campaign to pass paid family and medical leave in the rearview mirror, the General Assembly returns to work Tuesday with two months left to focus on the rest of its progressive agenda.

When the House of Representatives and Senate reconvene, they will be kicking off a two-month stretch to the end of the 151st General Assembly on June 30.

Some of the issues likely to come up before the end of the legislative session include cementing the permanent use of mail-in voting, recreational marijuana legalization, police review boards and changes to the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights. All of those are Democrat-led efforts.

Few Republican bills are in the mix. The most viable may be a bipartisan bill to cut the realty transfer tax.

Two major gun control bills that didn’t reach the finish line in 2021 could be revived this year, too.

Mail-in voting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLbaT_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

Last year, Republicans in the General Assembly blocked a bill aimed at making no-excuse absentee voting a permanent feature of Delaware’s elections.

House Bill 75 , sponsored by Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, would have allowed voters to request mail-in ballots without providing an excuse.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Delaware Constitution, failed to receive the required two-thirds majority needed in the House.

Constitutional amendments must be passed separately during two consecutive legislative sessions. HB 75 passed in the House in 2019 with the support of 12 Republicans.

By 2021, the conversation surrounding mail-in ballots had shifted. The Republican party began claiming no-excuse absentee ballots could lead to fraud in elections and there aren’t enough ways to verify voters’ identities.

When the bill came back for its second and final vote in the House, not one Republican voted for the pro posal.

A commonly employed rule in the General Assembly allows lawmakers who vote against a bill to reintroduce it later in the legislative session.

Because she switched her vote from ‘yes’ to ‘no’ at the last moment, Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Delaware City, could attempt to revive HB 75 before the end of June.

Democrats would need to earn just two Republican votes in order to pass the bill with a two-thirds majority.

If HB 75 fails in 2022, it will have to be reintroduced during the next General Assembly, pass, then be introduced again during the following General Assembly. That would delay the implementation date by at least three years.

Recreational marijuana legalization

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PajD_0fNHimck00

Photo: Pexels

A bill to legalize the possession, cultivation and sale of marijuana failed in March.

Not long after, Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, unveiled a new plan to give Delawareans the right to toke.

Instead of one bill to make weed legal and regulate the market, Osienski introduced two bills that will have the exact same effect except lawmakers will have an easier time justifying their votes to their constituents .

HB 371 , or Part A, simply legalizes the stuff. There would no longer be any criminal or civil penalties for possession of an ounce of pot or less.

HB 372 , Part B, creates the legal framework for it to be grown and sold in Delaware. It sets up a division to regulate the substance, creates a licensing process for businesses in the market, imposes a tax and directs most of the money to social equity initiatives.

The idea is that once Part A passes, there will no longer be much of a reason to oppose Part B. In the eyes of Delaware’s politicians, the argument goes something like this: “If they get to smoke it, it’s only fair that we should get to tax it.”

Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, has publicly stated he’ll probably vote for taxation if legalization passes.

Both bills have been released from committees in the House.

Part A will get a repeat hearing in the House Health & Human Development Committee because Democratic legislators there chose to skip right over the public comment portion of its hearing and then had to backtrack after Republicans protested.

Part B has to go through an Appropriations Committee hearing before advancing to the House floor.

If Osienski’s new strategy is successful, the bills could pass in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate without a single Republican vote.

Osienski has said he thinks anti-pot Gov. John Carney will do a pocket pass of the bills, wherein he neither signs or vetos them and lets them become law after 10 days of inaction.

That would be a win-win for Carney. By not signing it, he’d be absolved of any moral reservations and still be the guy who didn’t get in the way.

Police review boards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWR6x_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, has spent more than a year working with law enforcement officers, union leaders, advocates and families affected by police misconduct to create a police reform package that’s palatable for everyone.

Lockman’s Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 149 would allow members of the public and media access to police misconduct records that are currently kept secret under the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Police records would also be able to be used in court proceedings and police agencies would be barred from destroying or discarding those records.

The bill would empower state and local governments to establish civilian review boards, comprised of non-officers, to review instances of alleged misconduct and help determine disciplinary actions.

Complaints against officers, including their names and details of any disciplinary actions, would be made available to the public.

The proposed law was introduced as part of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus’s Justice for All agenda, which was introduced in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent nationwide unrest.

A months-long Law Enforcement Task Force that met during the General Assembly formulated a list of policy and other recommendations, many of which have earned support from police groups.

Civilian review boards and changes in the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights have not.

The original version of that bill was released from the Senate Judiciary Committee, though it never advanced to the Senate floor. A substitute bill was introduced in March.

Gun control

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKqo7_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

Two bills aimed at requiring a permit to purchase firearms and banning large-capacity magazines could be finalized before June 30.

SB 6 — the bill banning magazines that carry more than 17 rounds of ammunition — passed in the Senate in June, but when it arrived in the House, an amendment was introduced. The bill passed as amended and returned to the Senate, where it has yet to be considered.

Senate Substitute 1 for SB 3, which requires Delawareans to get a permit to purchase a handgun, passed in the Senate and was sent to the House, where it was released from the Judiciary Committee.

It faces one more hearing by the Appropriations Committee, and if released, will be voted on by the full House.

Inspector General

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le7uh_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

Two bills set to be filed in the General Assembly would create an inspector general office in Delaware.

The office would be tasked with investigating claims of waste, fraud, abuse and corruption within state government.

One bill comes from a Republican, Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, and the other comes from a Democrat, Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark.

Neither Smith nor Kowalko has discussed the possibility of combining efforts, but both indicated they’d be willing to work with each other.

Tax relief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPjwD_0fNHimck00

Photo: Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans kumbaya-d over a proposal to fill every Delaware taxpayer’s gas tank four times in the form of a $300 check. Those should begin appearing in mailboxes sometime in the next month.

Many Republicans are saying that’s not enough. Instead of giving a one-time rebate and calling it a day, they want permanent tax relief.

They’ve filed six bills to that effect.

The bills would slash Delaware’s income tax, gross receipts tax and corporate tax; adjust taxes with cost-of-living increases; and give Delaware’s lowest income-earners a $500 annual tax credit.

One bipartisan bill would cut the realty transfer tax from 4% to 3%. That bill was assigned to the House Administration Committee at the end of March where it has yet to receive a hearing.

Democrats have made one other effort to cut taxes, not on people, but on premium cigars. The House Revenue and Finance Committee in early April released a bill to reduce the tax on cigars from 30% to 15%. That bill has already passed in the Senate and now awaits a vote in the House.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Minneapolis Police#Corporate Tax#Senate#Tax Revenue#Income Tax#Law Enforcement#Ga#The General Assembly#Democrat#Republicans#House#Hb 75
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

Tennessee Bill Could Legalize Child Marriage and Eliminate Age Requirements

Lawmakers in this week will vote on a bill that would establish common law marriages between “one man and one woman” and potentially legalize child marriage in the state, according to published news reports. There would be no age requirements on the proposed legislation, raising concerns that it...
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
CNET

Where Marijuana is Legal in the US

On April 21, New Jersey began legalized sales of recreational marijuana, with some dispensaries welcoming customers with free doughnuts and other come-ons. Three-quarters of US states have legalized marijuana to some extent. Last year the recreational, or adult-use, cannabis market alone hit nearly $15 billion. It's on target to surpass $25 billion by 2025.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFAE

What is the state of medical marijuana legalization in North Carolina?

North Carolina remains one of just 13 states that have not legalized medical marijuana. That may not be the case for long. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, the NC Compassionate Care Act, would make medical marijuana legal for a narrowly crafted group of people diagnosed with certain medical conditions.
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
1K+
Followers
813
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy