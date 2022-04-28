ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Health care spending accounts for one-quarter of household expenditures in Oregon, study says

By Lynne Terry
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUHEN_0fNHiOdQ00

Health care costs account for nearly one-quarter of household spending in Oregon, according to a new report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The report, published this week, said that at 23% of expenses, health care is the single biggest household expenditure for Oregonians, followed by housing, utilities and fuel.

Insurance premiums and deductibles, which consumers have to pay before their plans kick in, account for part of the cost. Premiums are so high in Oregon that for households on company plans they are approaching the average cost of a new compact car – $21,000.

The report is the first of its kind in Oregon and is part of the state’s efforts to curb skyrocketing health care costs. Such expenses affect hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, causing households to skimp on other expenses and drain savings, with some going into debt and bankruptcy.

The state is also publishing price hikes for new medications to publicly shame companies that charge six- and even seven-figure sums for new products. Despite opposition from industry, the Legislature put the health authority in charge of overseeing company mergers to ensure they don’t drive up costs.

The report found that health care costs tax the economy, burden poorer communities, widen the equity gap and jeopardize personal finances.

Among the data:

  • Premiums grew 40% from 2013 through 2019 to about $3,600 a year.
  • Oregonians spent more than the national average on health care over those same years.
  • 10% of Oregonians exhausted their savings in 2019 to pay for health care.
  • 60% of bankruptcies in 2019 included medical debt.
  • Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Oregonians were three times more likely to report using up their savings on medical bills as white Oregonians.

“This report fleshes out with data a troubling picture of the impacts of rising health care costs on Oregon families,” according to a statement from Jeremy Vandehey, director of the Health Policy and Analytics Division of the Oregon Health Authority. “While we’ve known for a long while that the rate of cost growth was unsustainable, Covid showed us in stark relief how important access to affordable care was to Oregon families. High costs not only cause poor health outcomes, but they also do real financial harm to people in Oregon.”

The report foresees no relief.

“Health care costs are projected to continue growing in Oregon and nationally,” it said.

To stem skyrocketing health care costs, the state is aiming to keep annual rate increases to 3.4%. Other states – Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Washington and New Jersey – have similar programs, following Massachusetts, which led the way in 2012.

The challenge they face in curbing health care costs is ensuring quality care continues.

“We must contain health care cost growth in ways that do not impact people’s health, the quality of health services or exacerbate health inequities,” Vandehey wrote.

The state will continue to monitor health care costs, producing an annual report. In 2026, insurers and providers will be penalized if they don’t follow the target rate.

The post Health care spending accounts for one-quarter of household expenditures in Oregon, study says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WTNH

State senate votes on fiscal budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state senate is set to vote on the 2022-2023 fiscal budget on Monday.Lawmakers will decide on a 24.2-billion-dollar deal that will tackle mental health, support childcare and fund education. The deal not include tax increases but will include some temporary tax cuts. The deal will include half a billion in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ballotpedia News

April showers bring May primaries

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Election preview—six Republicans running in primary for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat. Number of contested legislative primaries in Nevada most since 2014. April showers bring May primaries. Ohio is holding statewide primaries for congressional and...
OHIO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
638
Followers
357
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy