Columbus, GA

Columbus Mayoral debate between Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker

 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 28, 2022, WRBL News 3 will give you a chance to see the two candidates running for mayor in a live debate .

News 3, along with Columbus State University, is hosting a mayoral debate between Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker.

The debate will broadcast live on WRBL News 3 and streamed online to WRBL.com .

The incumbent Henderson and challenger Anker will answer questions from a panel, including WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams, Karyssa D’Agostino, and Simone Gibson, along with immediate past SGA president and Columbus native Curtis Walker.

The event, which is open to the public, will be at CSU’s University Hall, located at 4225 University Avenue, and run from 7-8 p.m.

There are no tickets for the event, and seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the recording of the debate below :

WRBL News 3

Columbus Mayoral candidates address key topics in debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Election season is heating up and Thursday night WRBL News 3 hosted a televised mayoral debate at Columbus State University. Columbus voters got a closer look at both candidates hoping to lead the city for next four years. Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson and Challenger John Anker took the stage and responded […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Meet the Candidates Forum for District 140

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Election season is nearly upon us. With early voting starting next Monday, both candidates for the newly redrawn District 140 seat are going head-to-head. The two candidates running for the seat, formerly held by Calvin Smyre, attended a Meet the Candidate Forum put on by Davis Broadcasting and The Courier Eco […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRDW-TV

Judge curbs Kemp’s fundraising advantage over Abrams

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has cut back the fundraising advantage incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has held over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday told a special committee to stop raising money for Kemp’s re-election bid until or unless the GOP gubernatorial nomination has been decided.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in Georgia governor's race

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed last year and signed by Kemp allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

