Columbus Mayoral debate between Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 28, 2022, WRBL News 3 will give you a chance to see the two candidates running for mayor in a live debate .

News 3, along with Columbus State University, is hosting a mayoral debate between Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker.

The debate will broadcast live on WRBL News 3 and streamed online to WRBL.com .

The incumbent Henderson and challenger Anker will answer questions from a panel, including WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams, Karyssa D’Agostino, and Simone Gibson, along with immediate past SGA president and Columbus native Curtis Walker.

The event, which is open to the public, will be at CSU’s University Hall, located at 4225 University Avenue, and run from 7-8 p.m.

There are no tickets for the event, and seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the recording of the debate below :

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.