Maryland fisherman breaks state record for white perch catch, by accident!

POOLESVILLE, Md. (7News) — A Maryland winery is setting fires in their vineyard Friday morning, to save their crops from the cold weather. Rocklands Farm Winery said the frost threatens their harvest. They set numerous controlled fires near their vines to try to raise the temperature and keep vines from frosting out.
The most recent oyster harvest in Maryland was the biggest in decades. Oyster season in Maryland runs from October through the end of March, and preliminary state figures show the 2021 to 2022 harvest in the Chesapeake Bay was the largest since the 1986 to 1987 season. The Bay Journal...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
A student who went missing from the Jackson State University campus nearly a week ago has been spotted on surveillance video in Richmond, Virginia. Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton confirmed that Kamillah Fipps, 21, had been spotted on video footage at a small Richmond restaurant on Friday, April 22.
With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon.
Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
Fairfax, Va. — A woman reportedly squatting in a Virginia home recently told reporters her side of the story. A Zillow listing for the Virginia home, which sold for $800,000, went viral recently because of an unusual feature -- the listing stated the house came with a woman and her daughter living in the basement, rent free.
A warehouse along the Savannah River is holding historical treasures that evidence suggests remained lost for more than 240 years - a cache of 19 cannons that researchers suspect came from British ships scuttled to the river bottom during the American Revolution. The mud- and rust-encrusted guns were discovered by...
A New York City chef is a one-in-a-million winner after trying his luck on a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.Lin Wheng Zheng was visiting friends in Alexandria when he decided to a Colossal Cash ticket at High Up Food Market on Little River Turnpike in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery.…
Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park.
The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.
This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park.
The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
There are many ways to cross the North Atlantic Ocean. But one North Carolina grandfather has chosen one of the hardest. Peter Harley, 61, plans to row the 4,000 miles from Virginia to France all by himself—and hopefully set a few world records along the way. "There are a...
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
Two big bruins got after it earlier this week, and the tense encounter was caught on video and posted on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Facebook page. “Black bear brawl!” wrote the agency in the post. “BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely’s Mill in Gatlinburg. This video was captured while the Campbells were safe inside a garage but shows how strong and aggressive these magnificent creatures can be.”
It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
