ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Harmony Public Schools among top High Schools in El Paso

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oku1x_0fNHhoLz00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Science Academy and Harmony School of Innovation are among top high schools in America and top 10 high schools in El Paso by U.S. News & World Report in its annual rankings of U.S. public schools.

A variety of factors are taken into consideration, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors and a 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools – El Paso are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education, focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – Grade 12. Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year at all 5 campuses in El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Body found inside Upper Valley motel, EPPD investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an Upper Valley motel Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Best Western Sunland Park Inn, located just south of I-10 on Sunland Park, around noon when police were dispatched to reports of Criminal Mischief. According to a police spokesperson, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests suspect in West El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in Thursday morning’s shooting in West El Paso. EPPD officers arrested 21-year-old Matthew Romero for the shooting that stemmed from an argument at a West El Paso Bar. RELATED STORY: Man shot in west El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FBI looks for new leads to solve 1979 El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, officials with the FBI Office in El Paso started a new campaign to help solve a 40-plus year old cold case murder. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s El Paso Field Office is looking for information regarding the death of Margaret Mary Hart. On September 9, 1979, a group […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

11 El Paso-area track and field athletes punch tickets to state meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the UIL Region I track and field meets held around the state of Texas this weekend, 11 El Paso-area athletes in five different classifications punched tickets to state. The state meet will be held May 12-14 in Austin, Texas. Below are the Borderland athletes that will be representing their […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony Public Schools#College#Highschool#Harmony Science Academy#U S News World Report#Math#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

CBP: Two die in fatal crash during smuggling attempt

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash that left two dead earlier this month was the result of a failed smuggling attempt near San Manuel, Texas. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a Border Patrol agent followed a white pickup suspected of human smuggling around 7:46 p.m. April 15 on Highway 281. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

FBI El Paso, EPPD announce arrest of bank robbery suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Office of the FBI and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday afternoon that a suspect in the mid-April Downtown bank robbery has been arrested. According to officials, 38-year-old Tensley Neal of Albuquerque was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Wells Fargo bank robbery […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Woman throws urine on officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Northeast El Paso is arrested on several charges, starting with a minor traffic wreck and ending up with her allegedly tossing urine at a police officer. According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 25. Officers with the Northeast Regional […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Man shot in west El Paso, EPPD investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injures. Officers responded to the 6200 block of Dew Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, near Thunderbird Drive. EPPD confirms that one man was shot and rushed to the hospital. KTSM crews […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Clear Alert for missing Ft. Bliss soldier ended

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After almost 12 hours, the “Clear Alert” for a missing Fort Bliss soldier has been discontinued. The “Clear Alert” was activated Friday morning for Fort Bliss soldier Jayson Acido, who had gone missing. Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they were searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KTSM

Juarez in Brief: News for April 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The recent case of Debanhi Escobar -in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico- who was reported missing for several days and later found dead in a hotel’s sewer, reopened the wounds of the women who disappeared then found assassinated in Juarez. Cases like the one from “El Naranjo”, where […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces Mayor tours businesses hit by vandals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Mayor of Las Cruces witnessed firsthand damage to businesses along the El Paseo Business Corridor. Some of the damage was from this morning. Mayor Ken Miyagishima walked along the area with business owners and the New Mexico Mobile Newsroom. Debbi Caldwell, the owner of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

‘Kites in the Sky’ honors fallen deputy Peter John Herrera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday, the first-ever “Kites in the Sky” celebration in memory of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter John Herrera was held. Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty three years ago during a traffic stop, was well-known for his love and support for children across San Elizario. During his […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in El Paso, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. RockStar Burger Bar is a well-known burger and drink establishment. RockStar Burgers are made using the freshest, all-natural proteins available, such as Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Brisket, and are served between burger buns. RockStar also offers Fries, Salads, Desserts, and homemade milkshakes in addition to its burgers.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

High school baseball season ends in dramatic fashion in District 2-5A

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a wild final day of the high school baseball regular season in District 2-5A. Canutillo, Del Valle and Ysleta all began the day with a chance to either share or win the district title outright. However, they ended the day tied atop the district standings, splitting the district […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy