Harmony Public Schools among top High Schools in El Paso

A variety of factors are taken into consideration, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors and a 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools – El Paso are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education, focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – Grade 12. Harmony is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year at all 5 campuses in El Paso.

