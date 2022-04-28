ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

Covington man guilty in 2017 murder, sentenced to life

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA9O5_0fNHhkp500

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Stanton, Haywood County’s District Attorney General Frederick Agee announced.

After a two-day trial, a Haywood County jury found known Gangster Disciple Darrell “Hell Rell” Davis guilty of felony murder for the December 17, 2017 murder of Tyion Taylor.

Davis was also found guilty of especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to an additional 50 years in prison. He will be sentenced for those convictions by Circuit Judge Clayburn Peeples on August 8.

According to the DA’s office, Davis had prior violent felony convictions out of Tipton County for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Arkansas teacher charged with sexual assault Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Haywood County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Stanton, TN
Covington, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Covington, TN
County
Haywood County, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Aggravated Robbery#Violent Crime#Circuit#Da
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of raping woman at Delta Specialty Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital. The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off. The woman says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Police search for 3 teens who ran away from Child Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month. On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30. Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy