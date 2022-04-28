Covington man guilty in 2017 murder, sentenced to life

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Stanton, Haywood County’s District Attorney General Frederick Agee announced.

After a two-day trial, a Haywood County jury found known Gangster Disciple Darrell “Hell Rell” Davis guilty of felony murder for the December 17, 2017 murder of Tyion Taylor.

Davis was also found guilty of especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to an additional 50 years in prison. He will be sentenced for those convictions by Circuit Judge Clayburn Peeples on August 8.

According to the DA’s office, Davis had prior violent felony convictions out of Tipton County for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

