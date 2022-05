CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Coby Bryant won the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football. Now he knows where he can set up the trophy. The Cleveland native, former Glenville High School star, and a four-year starter and emotional leader for the Cincinnati Bearcats, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant didn’t have to wait long, going with the fourth pick in the round at No. 109 overall, one pick after the Browns took defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

