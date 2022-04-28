Main Street communities earn state recognition

Representatives of Newton Main Street, Goldfinch Growth and Viet-Thai Taste receive an award April 22 at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards in Des Moines. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, executive director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, presented the awards. (Submitted Photo)

Two communities in Jasper County earned high honors at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards on April 22 in Des Moines. Newton and Colfax received state recognition for their building rehabilitation projects of the Viet-Thai Taste restaurant and converted city hall facility, respectively.

Only 13 projects were selected out of 76 competitive nominations. Newton and Colfax were included in those winning communities. Other Main Street towns were recognized for their housing, facade improvements, placemaking, business support and business recruitment.

Viet-Thai Taste was developed out of an old county garage building by Goldfinch Growth. The local real estate developer acquired the building from the county in hopes of transforming it into a restaurant or bar. Theresa Hoang was chosen to occupy the building and opened for business in 2020.

At the ceremony, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, executive director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, presented Hoang, representatives of Newton Main Street and Natalie Umsted and Bryan Friedman of Goldfinch Growth with the award.

In late 2021, the City of Colfax officially unveiled its new city hall building and police station. The exterior of the building was restored to its original, early 19th century appearance while the interior was renovated to a more modern industrial look, utilizing the building’s original framework and materials.

The building has a long and storied history. At one point it was a Ford dealership, a movie theater and a bowling alley, according to past reports from the Jasper County Tribute. In fact, the distinct bowling alley flooring was repurposed for panelling on the front desks.

Representatives of Colfax Main Street and the City of Colfax receive an award April 22 at the Main Street Iowa Development Awards in Des Moines. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, executive director of Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, presented the awards. (Submitted Photo)

Durham said the Main Street Iowa program “is a powerful economic development tool that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985.”

“We continue to see significant growth in business, jobs, and investment in communities of all sizes because of the program,” Durham stated in a press release. “As a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”

In addition to the building rehabilitation projects, volunteers from both Main Street communities received leadership awards: Laurie Moffitt of Newton Main Street and Mikey and Lisa Lawton of Colfax Main Street. This awards recognizes those who have made significant contributions to downtown revitalization missions.

Erin Yeager, executive director of Newton Main Street, said Moffitt’s energy and love for supporting local is exactly what the program needs. Moffitt volunteers weekly in the office to help with all promotional needs and Facebook posts.

“Laurie made it her mission to continue to grow the downtown Farmers’ Market,” Yeager said. “She does live chats on the second Saturday of every month with local retailers to talk shopping local and supporting local merchants. Newton Main Street appreciates Laurie.”

Growing up as a Newtonian, it gives Moffitt “great pride” to volunteer, promote events and shop local businesses. She is proud of all Newton Main Street has accomplished in the past few years, and her hope is that others in the community will be willing to volunteer their time.

“I’m humbled and truly honored to be recognized at the Main Street Iowa development awards ceremony,” Moffitt said. “Attending the ceremony was a great experience. It was so inspiring to be in a room full of people who are all passionate about their communities.”

Colfax Main Street was also recognized at the ceremony for reaching a $5 million private investment milestone.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com