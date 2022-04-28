Jennifer Lopez draws a crowd of fans as she goes shopping on Rodeo Drive [PHOTOS]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez draws a crowd of fans as she goes shopping on Rodeo Drive

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez draws a crowd of fans as she goes shopping on Rodeo Drive. The singer, actress, and businesswoman went to Brunello Cucinelli in Beverly Hills, guarded by an entourage of security.

Lopez can be seen wearing a pair of high-wasted prewashed jeans with a printed top. The superstar completed her look with high heels, a pink Valentino purse, and her signature hair bun.

Jennifer’s solo outing comes after “Selling Sunset” star Emma Hernan said she matched with Ben Affleck on the dating celebrity app Raya last year. During an episode of Netflix’s reality show, Emma shared with Chrishell Stause that she “may or may not have been texting” with the Hollywood star. “You could’ve foiled Bennifer,” Stause responded, adding, “He was on the hunt,” to which Emma said, “We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

The real reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren’t at the Oscars

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA while picking up one of their kids from school

Emma says their alleged conversation happened before his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, adding that she matched with the actor and he asked her out for coffee, however a representative for Affleck has now said that “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

Ben and JLo first started dating in 2002, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple, getting engaged the same year and breaking up in 2004. The actor married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and divorced from the actress in 2018. While Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony and had a set of twins.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning their dream wedding while looking for the perfect house to become one happy family.

Comments

Joyce Desbiens
3d ago

I fail to see why she has fans. She can’t sing. She can’t act. She’s full of herself. What’s the draw?

Reply
14
Miss G
2d ago

She went shopping on purpose so she could be photographed she’s an attention seeker big time!

Reply
7
