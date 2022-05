With the rain coming down late Friday afternoon, the elite events of the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays brought a lot of excitement for a packed house at Jesuit High School. The main event of the night was the first race of the elite events: the girls 100-meter dash. For the third time this season, Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Roosevelt’s Lily Jones went head-to-head in the race with fans crossing their fingers that someone break’s the state record (11.30 that was set by Churchill’s Margaret Johnson-Bailes in 1968).

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO