Miami, FL

‘No prior dispute’: Watch rapper Tekashi69 get whacked at this Wynwood tequila bar

By Madeleine Marr
 3 days ago

Tekashi69 apparently got roughed up a bit outside a Wynwood bar early Thursday morning.

The controversial rapper is seen on TMZ getting sucker punched while leaving Pilo’s Tequila Garden after a DJ set.

The gossip outlet shared a blurry video of the controversial rapper walking through the crowd , flanked by security. Suddenly, an arm reaches out and punches Tekashi in the side of the head.

It’s unclear who did this, but the artist (real name) Daniel Hernandez did acknowledge he was attacked.

“He scuffed my shoulder by my neck,” the 25 year old New York native told TMZ. “He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn’t know this guy. There was no prior dispute.”

Tekashi is apparently making the rounds trying to promote new music — his latest track is called “GINE ” — after a two year stint in prison on racketeering charges .

As part of his image rebuilding campaign, the “Gummo” singer has also turned philanthropist, handing out wads of cash to people in need. Tekashi was just in Mexico and gave the equivalent of $1 million in pesos , or $50,000, to a random (and very grateful) family he saw on the side of a dirt road there.

Maybe the dude who decked him wanted a piece of the pie?

Pilo’s did not return Miami.com’s request for comment.

