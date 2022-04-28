ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman killed in East Austin shooting

By CBS Austin
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a woman was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in an East Austin neighborhood. It happened at around 12:45 p.m....

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Police ID man killed in Northeast Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the man who was killed earlier this week in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, April 26, in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, just south of the intersection with East Parmer Lane. The Austin Police Department says at around 7:50 a.m. a Toyota...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KGET

2 wounded in shooting near Panorama Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been wounded in a shooting late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield, the police department said. Emergency crews were called to the area of Panorama Park at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Bakersfield police said one person suffered major injuries and another suffered minor injuries in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dell Seton Medical Center
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating suspicious death of two people in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to the scene of a suspicious death investigation Friday afternoon in West Austin. Police say it happened in the 1600 block of Forest Trail Drive. APD reported the incident on their Twitter account at 5:17 p.m. During a media briefing, APD...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man wanted for double homicide in Arizona arrested in Pflugerville

On Saturday, members of a U.S. Marshals-led task force arrested a man in Pflugerville who was wanted for a double homicide that occurred in Casa Grande, Arizona. The U.S. Marshals Service said 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan was arrested at the intersection of Copper Mine Drive and Colorado Sand Drive. The Superior...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT callout near HEB in NW Austin Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said they will be providing a media briefing related to a SWAT callout in NW Austin Saturday morning. This is happening near an H-E-B store off of West Parmer Lane and McNeil Road. The media briefing will take place north of the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Person taken to hospital after North Austin vehicle vs pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Austin Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded at 9:41 p.m. to the 8600-8636 block of North Lamar Blvd. near Elliott Street. ATCEMS medics said they transported one person...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

STAR Flight hoists, transports person seriously injured after crashing into pole

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured after crashing into a pole near a greenbelt area in East Austin Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded around 10:23 p.m. to Wilderness Rescue Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive after reports of a motorcycle that crashed into a pole. This is in the greenbelt area of Davis/White Northeast Neighborhood Park Trail.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hat Creek Burgers kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week with free burgers on May 1st

AUSTIN, Texas — Hat Creek Burger Company will kick off Teacher Appreciation Week on Sunday, May 1 with a “Thank You” to teachers. The restaurant, known for fulfilling the community through delicious food and philanthropy, is giving all teachers and school staff a free burger or sandwich of their choice at any of its 26 Texas locations.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fallen Texas peace officers to be honored with ceremony and candlelight vigil

There will be an event at the Capitol Sunday evening to honor peace officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a law enforcement procession along Congress Avenue leading to the Memorial Monument, where the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony will take place. It will conclude with a candlelight vigil.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy