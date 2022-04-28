Atlantic FFA members earn their Iowa FFA Degree

(Atlantic) This year, six Atlantic FFA members earned their Iowa FFA Degree at the 94th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 12, 2022 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Less than 4% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year.

To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been an active FFA member for at least 24 months; 2) Have completed at least two years of systematic instruction in agricultural education; 3) Have earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program; 4) Have a satisfactory scholastic record; 5) Have demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities; 6) Have completed 25 hours of community service; and 7) Have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the local level. This year Logan Eilts, Cooper Jipsen, Aspen Niklasen, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Malena Woodward and Bryan York have earned this prestigious award.

Eilts began his SAE project by working on his parents farm, TK farms. He worked for unpaid hours in exchange for feed and pens for his own livestock operation. At TK farms he helped feed, vaccinate, and calve out the family cows. Logan also has his own livestock operation where he raises and sells market livestock at the Cass County fair. Eilts is grateful for the support of the local business that bought his livestock. Also for the local butcher shops and veterinarians that help take care of our community.

Eilts said “FFA has presented me with so many opportunities to not only be able to grow my operation but to also know how to better care and raise my livestock. My favorite memory from FFA is being able to show my livestock at the Cass county fair.”

Jipsen’s SAE project is also part of his family’s farm operation. Jipsen works for his grandfather Dennis Jipsen and father Kevin Jipsen. He often helped to plant the years worth of crops and helped mix sprayer loads. Jipsen also helped with general repair and maintenance around the farm. In the fall he also operated the combine and grain wagon as well as hauling grain. Jipsen also worked with his father and his baling operation. He helped mow, rake and bale round bales for custom hire. In this operation he used his fathers equipment and helped maintain the equipment.

Jipsen said “FFA has been a great experience that has given me a lot of friendships and memories. My favorite memory is getting ice cream after livestock judging with Mrs. Sonntag.“

Niklasen has had a few different jobs as part of her SAE. She started working at Emma Jean’s and was given a position as a dishwasher and then promoted to a waitress, and eventually promoted to head waitress. During the lockdown that the coronavirus caused, Emma Jean’s was forced to lockdown and unfortunately did not open back up. Fortunately, she had an opportunity to work at Udderly Delicious and got a position as an ice cream server. Niklasen wants everyone to know that waiters serve an important role in the food industry. They are the main contact between the customer and the kitchen or bar, taking orders, delivering food and drinks, and ensuring that the customer’s needs are met. Most of what that Agriculture industry does goes into the food industry, and without waitresses, and restaurant workers you would not have a commercial link to customers.

Niklasen said “The FFA has brought many wonderful opportunities to my doorsteps. Without the FFA I would not have grown as much as a person as I have. Along with the growth I have received through the program, I have also had some amazing memories. One of my favorites was on the way back from state horse judging, when Taylor McCreedy and I couldn’t stop laughing for about an hour, to be completely honest I don’t even remember what we were laughing at.”

Woodward started her SAE Project in 2012 before she was in high school when father gave her two bred black Angus heifers to start her own herd and to earn funding for college. Every year since then she has a calf crop which has increased her herd size. In 2018, Woodward applied through the Rolling Hills Heifer Program and received five bred black Angus heifers. Currently Woodward has 11 black Angus cows and two bred heifers. They all calved, giving her five heifers and six bull calves. Woodward spends her free time working with her livestock operation and is instrumental in selecting which animals get selected to keep back to add to the herd and which get sold. She also helped with chores around the farm.

Woodward said “The FFA has opened my eyes to many opportunities in agriculture and has paved the way for my future career. FFA has brought me many wonderful high school memories. One of my favorites is being on a state soils judging team and having no clue what I was doing.“

Redinbaugh started his SAE In 2018, he purchased three bred heifers to start his herd. In exchange for labor, his family provided him with somewhere to put his cattle and the equipment necessary to take care of the stock. Redinbaugh continued to grow his cattle operation and even expanded his business by starting a Hay Baling company. On a daily basis, Redinbaugh will ensure that his cattle were fed and looked after. Redinbaugh is also very involved in cow/calf operation. Once his cattle were born, Redinbaugh selected the calves he wanted to keep for future breeding livestock and which animals got sold. He was very active in marketing his livestock as well.

Redinbaugh said “The FFA was an opportunity for me to understand the importance of communication and good record keeping. One of my favorite memories in FFA would have to be attending meetings as a freshman And hanging out with the upperclassman.“

York started his SAE in his family’s backyard, where he was in charge of watering, weeding, and harvesting the garden. In exchange for the produce York harvested and gave to his parents, they would let him use their land for free, and buy the plants and equipment needed. In November 2019, York was asked by his FFA Advisor if he wanted to start a school garden. The school and York came to an agreement where the school provided the land and water, but York would have to supply everything else for the project. This meant York would have to take all the risks associated with this, but would also be able to claim all the rewards as well. York has grown his SAE from 90 square feet of garden space to over 4,000 square feet yielding 1,800 pounds of produce in 2021. He had marketed his produce to the Atlantic school kitchen, foods classes and ag classes. He has also donated large amounts of produce to the Mobile Food pantry.

York said “FFA is where I first learned how to come out of my shell and be an active member in our community. On top of this, FFA also allows you to try new things and meet new friends along the way.

My favorite memory would have to be the 2022 state convention held in April. During this time, I got to spend a lot of time with other FFA members who I normally don’t see and reflect on the work I put into the organization these past four years.”

Each Iowa FFA Degree recipient receives a certificate and the Golden State FFA Degree Charm which is made possible with support from Pioneer-Corteva through the Iowa FFA Foundation.