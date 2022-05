COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia house is coming down after a WIS investigation showcased concerns about the safety risks it was posing to the community. On Tuesday, a contractor began tearing down the home at 2329 Waites Road. A WIS investigation in November included the concerns of Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls, who said the home posed a safety risk to the community and her organization’s nearby campus.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO