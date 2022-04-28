ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo warns people living in homeless encampment in the woods to leave

By Brad Devereaux
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Down a washed-out trail in the woods next to a residential...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 28

Daryl Smith
3d ago

If these homeless people would keep their area clean most people would not have a problem with them living there.

Reply
15
Fall@
3d ago

We should take up donations and bus them to San Francisco. Or, they could get jobs (everybody’s hiring).

Reply(1)
12
Jackie Dunn
3d ago

if this is owned by the city or township how is it private property it is owned by the people therefore public property

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Davis
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WILX-TV

Body found in Grand River identified as man who went missing in March

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have released the name of the person whose body was pulled from the Grand River on Saturday afternoon. The man was identified as 52-year-old Kevin Lee Wallace of Lansing. Family members had reported him missing to LPD on March 15, 2022. Previous coverage: Body...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy