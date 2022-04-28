Kalamazoo warns people living in homeless encampment in the woods to leave
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Down a washed-out trail in the woods next to a residential...www.mlive.com
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Down a washed-out trail in the woods next to a residential...www.mlive.com
If these homeless people would keep their area clean most people would not have a problem with them living there.
We should take up donations and bus them to San Francisco. Or, they could get jobs (everybody’s hiring).
if this is owned by the city or township how is it private property it is owned by the people therefore public property
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 28