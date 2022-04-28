Florida Man Joins The “Cash Club” After Winning $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Publix

The Florida Lottery announced that Christopher Engle, 57, of North Fort Myers, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Engle purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 6700 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CASH CLUB , features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays! When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

