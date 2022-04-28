ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Who are the Republicans running for Ohio governor?

By Ben Orner
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGxjS_0fNHb2uO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For Gov. Mike DeWine to win re-election, he first has to stave off challengers running to his right.

Former Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone are DeWine’s top opponents, trying to convince voters they have more conservative credibility.

Former state lawmaker Ron Hood is also running, but he has polled in the low single digits since his late entry.

Candidates’ top issues

Mike DeWine

DeWine, 74, is seeking a second term as governor, trying to extend a political career that has also included state lawmaker, U.S. Senator and state attorney general.

Since elected in 2018, he’s overseen Ohio’s COVID-19 response, which began as one of America’s more proactive but is now typical of a purple state. The country’s 9th-most popular governor, DeWine has been criticized by both parties but can point to bipartisan victories.

Accomplishments noted on his campaign website include business investment (like the $20 billion Intel factory coming to Licking County), tax cuts, chipping away at legalized abortion and relaxing some gun restrictions.

Jim Renacci

Renacci, 63, served in Congress from 2011 through 2018, and he lost the 2020 U.S. Senate election to Sherrod Brown by six percentage points. He was Ohio’s wealthiest member of Congress in 2016, per political newspaper Roll Call , worth more than $34 million.

The former Congressman’s policy proposals on his website are more specific than Blystone’s, whom polling shows is Renacci’s top challenger for the anti-DeWine vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqBsP_0fNHb2uO00
Former Rep. Jim Renacci R-Ohio and candidate for governor speaks during a Save our Schools Town Hall in Hilliard, Ohio, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Among Renacci’s plans are eliminating Common Core in Ohio schools, decreasing the size of the state education department, eliminating the Kasich administration’s Medicaid expansion and getting rid of JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm.

Renacci also wants to reform Ohio’s pension system and move some state operations out of Columbus so to invest in smaller cities.

Joe Blystone

Blystone is the only candidate with no political experience, but that doesn’t seem to be hurting the Columbus-area farmer in the polls.

Policy proposals he highlights include reviewing Ohio’s tax structure, outlawing abortion “in all but the most rare and heart wrenching cases” in the absence of Roe v. Wade , and supporting the “Backpack Bill” that proposes Ohio parents pay taxes to the school their child attends and not where they live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rt6vC_0fNHb2uO00
Joe Blystone is interviewed by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall.

Ohio’s restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic also led Blystone to promising a ban of all vaccine mandates.

Blystone ran into some campaign finance difficulties in March, as the Ohio Secretary of State’s office ordered him to refund $100,000 in donations for violating limits on cash donations and bans on corporate contributions.

Ron Hood

Hood, 52, most recently represented a rural area southeast of Columbus in the Ohio House from 2013 to 2020. He announced his candidacy right before the filing deadline in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXUYf_0fNHb2uO00
FILE – In this May 6, 2015 file photo, State Rep. Ron Hood, right, answers a question about his proposal to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without first having to have a permit, with his co-sponsor, Rep. Tom Brinkman in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

On the issues, Hood is mostly vague with proposals on his website . Broadly, he wants to tighten Ohio’s election laws, cut state spending and make changes to economic development, education and health care.

Notable policies Hood supported in the state legislature include an abortion ban in 2019 and a “heartbeat bill” in 2018.

Polling shows split race

The latest poll of the race, released April 14 by the Trafalgar Group, shows Renacci (26%) and Blystone (24%) splitting the anti-DeWine vote, with the governor coming in at 40% and 1 in 10 voters still undecided.

There has been no debate in this primary race, nor is one scheduled. DeWine and Renacci declined the Ohio Debate Commission’s invitation for a debate in late March. The Democratic governor candidates, as well as the two sides of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race did debate.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stays as DeWine’s running mate, while Renacci chose Christian film producer Joe Knopp, Blystone chose author and veteran Jeremiah Workman, and Hood chose former state Rep. Candice Keller.

Although former President Donald Trump endorsed in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary by picking JD Vance , he has not endorsed a gubernatorial candidate.

Previewing the major races in Ohio’s May primary election

The week of April 17, NBC4i.com is running a series of previewing races

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates' plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected, according to a release from CMC. Topics for discussion could include gun control, educational inequities, climate change and energy sourcing, economic development, affordable housing, and Ohio's shifting population.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Canal Winchester, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hilliard, OH
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Mike Dewine
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Ohio House#Campaign Finance#Wcmh#Northeast Ohio#U S Senate#Roll Call
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
3 News Now

Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy

CARROLL, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s...
IOWA STATE
Cleveland.com

As GOP Senate campaign hits new lows, Ohioans are the losers: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- Selling your soul to Donald Trump comes with a no-return policy. So Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken won’t be able to buy theirs back. The former president played them for fools, rewarding their loyalty with a stab-in-the-back endorsement of venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican Party primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy