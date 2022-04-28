ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Around the Circle This Week: April 28, 2022

By Konnie LeMay
lakesuperior.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns of Spring: Thought we'd break up your week with a few true signs of spring in the Big Lake neighborhood. That means the opening of our seasonal food favorites. Clyde's Drive-in in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., creator of this Big C burger, opens Friday for its summer season. West Pier,...

www.lakesuperior.com

103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On a map, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula perches on top of Wisconsin looking a bit like a rabbit, its ears jutting into Lake Superior, back legs kicking into Lake Huron. The UP (“you-pee,” not “up”) has long attracted outdoorsy types. Every summer, droves of weekend warriors head up north from Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, crossing from Lower Michigan over the 5-mile long Mackinac (mack-in-awe) Bridge or taking a puddle jumper to a small regional airport on their way to wooded cabins and remote lake houses.
FOOD & DRINKS
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Deputy Tortured, Shot, and Dumped His Dog in Saginaw Ditch

A deputy/corrections officer that used to work in Saginaw has been arrested and charged after he duct-taped and shot his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch. The dog (Habs) was an extremely friendly dog. So much so that he failed to become a therapy dog for veterans because he was too friendly for the program. Yes, the only problem with this stray/rescued dog was that he was too friendly.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Why so many bodies have been washing up along Chicago River, Lake Michigan

Four bodies washed up along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan in one week in April and there’s no suggestion of related criminal activity, The Chicago Tribune reports. Experts say these people likely drowned and their bodies are washing up now due to the spring thaw, the report said. Freezing water can slow, or even stop, the decomposition process. Bodies rise to the surface and are washed ashore when temperatures rise and decomposition restarts.
CHICAGO, IL
The Oakland Press

Michigan firefighter charged for starting fires

A 20-year-old firefighter has admitted to starting two fires in Lake County on Wednesday. Conservation officers responded to both fires in Yates Township, Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. A conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire was located on Queens Highway near 80th and...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $2M in Michigan Lottery game

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Max Your Millions instant game. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Liquor Palace of Burton, located at 4012 Davison Road in Burton. “I purchased a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Michigan men killed in trench collapse

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Two Alto men were killed after a trench collapsed Friday evening. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on 60th Street between Morse Lake Avenue and Timpson Avenue in Lowell Township. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, two men were found dead under a 14-foot...
LOWELL, MI

