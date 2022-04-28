Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20.

The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected, according to a release from CMC. Topics for discussion could include gun control, educational inequities, climate change and energy sourcing, economic development, affordable housing, and Ohio’s shifting population.

The in-person program will also be streamed live on NBC4i.com and all audience members will be able to submit questions to be asked of the candidates by members of CMC’s Program Committee.

The primary election will be held on May 3. The Democratic winner will go to face the Republican challenger on the Nov. 8 ballot.

As for a similar event with Republican candidates, CMC states, “With two of the three Republican gubernatorial candidates in Ohio announcing they won’t participate in debates, a GOP edition of CMC’s April 20 Democratic forum is unlikely.”

To attend this event in person at The Boat House , register here by Tuesday, April 19. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., the program begins at noon.

