Watch Live Coverage of the NFL Draft on ABC4 Utah

By George Severson, Wesley Ruff, Dana Greene
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (ABC4 Utah) – The Vegas Strip is ready for action as the NFL Draft comes to town and takes over Las Vegas. Live coverage of Round One begins tonight at 6pm MT right here on ABC4 Utah. Just prior to the start of the live draft coverage, watch The NFL Draft Preview special at 5:30pm MT on ABC4.

All the sweat, dedication and focus has led up to this for many players. Utah has several talented players expected to find an NFL hometeam in the 2022 Draft. Join us as we cheer them on live.

ABC4 News and Sports are There4You as your local NFL Draft Headquarters. Don’t miss a minute of the draft excitment and action tonight, Friday and Saturday – watch it all unfold live on ABC4 Utah. There4You.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

