Mark E. Umpleby, Canton, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keena Lynn Kemble, 54, passed away Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Keena was born February 1, 1968, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Rosemary Swank Baird and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1986 graduate...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millard W. Martin, 91, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center emergency room. He was born June 18, 1930, in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Mabel Reams Martin. Millard was a long-time member of the Methodist Church...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Direnzo passed Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was 54. Anthony was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 8, 1968 to Vincent Vitale and Rose Direnzo (Yeager). Anthony is a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a self- employed contractor / painter. He married...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services were held at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown honoring the life of Anna T. Hruska, who passed into eternal life Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Anna was born in Youngstown on November 26, 1924, to Joseph and Anna (Kubalec) Duncko.
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Clifford Valentine, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Whispering Pines Village. Born July 27, 1934 In Wellsville, he was a son of the late Wade and Della (Flannery) Valentine. An educator, Dale taught and served as principal in Salem City Schools...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Baker, 92, of Austintown passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Omni Manor Health Care Center with family by her side. Doris was born September 19, 1929 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Herbert and Vera (Shaffer) Kibler. She graduated...
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mary Jane Casey, 68, of Girard, transitioned from this life to heavenly peace on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Casey, affectionately known as “Janie”, was born July 14, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Willie Turnage and Vera...
CORTLAND, Ohio, (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne A. Loveland Barnett of Cortland, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland of natural causes. On October 20, 1931, in Chester, Pennslyvania, Roy Allen Loveland and Ruth Elizabeth (Burcaw) Loveland Haney were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Jeanne.
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Ann Sallaz, age 73, of Hubbard passed away into eternal life on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her residence of natural causes. She was born on September 11, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julius A. and Doris (Stillwell) Rapczak. Julie...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas D. Martin, 51, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital In Youngstown. Nicholas was born in Youngstown on December 19, 1970, son of he late Donald and LouAnn (Marr) Martin. Nick will be remembered by his strong...
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine F. Cottrill, 60, of Doubletree Road, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly at 11:07 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her home. Christine was born December 2, 1961 in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard R. and Charlotte E. (Trost) Reinke and...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Langenheim passed peacefully on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman, with her family by her side. Patricia was born on July 25, 1948, in Youngstown, daughter of James and Evelyn Jenkins Tarbet. She was raised by her grandparents James F. and Sadie Tarbet.
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Gaetano, 84, of Canfield, peacefully passed away on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Anthony was born on May 9, 1937 in Ashtabula, Ohio the son of Henry and Sadie Gaetano of Campbell, Ohio. The Gaetano name...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Eric Hubbard, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2022 at his home. He was born March 17, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert G. Hubbard and Karen S. (Eisenhuth) Hubbard. He is survived by his mother,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Pauley, age 84 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Nancy was born April 19, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Howard W., Sr. and Lucille Jean Howden Goist. She was a...
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Lucarelli, 89 of Lordstown, died early Friday morning, April 29, 2022 at Humility House, surrounded by her family. Ida was born December 17, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Didiana) Iaderosa and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane W. Ferguson, 53, departed this life on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Shane was born February 10, 1969 in Youngstown, the son of Bonnie Mock White and the late William Ferguson. He attended Campbell Memorial High School, where he played...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Rybak, Jr., 74, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on April 27, 2022. Born on April 21, 1948 to John Sr. and Evelyn Kubes Rybak, John graduated from West High School in 1966 and attended Cleveland State University. He was...
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Worona, 71, passed away on Saturday April 23, 2022 at his Sharpsville home. He was born on August 11, 1950 to Daniel and Dorothy Worona in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was married to Kathy Shacklock. Dennis was an Army veteran and belonged to the Sharpsville...
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sara “Sally” Marie McCracken, 82, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully into paradise to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 27, 2022 due to heart complications. She was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage. Sara is survived by...
