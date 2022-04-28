Mark E. Umpleby, Canton, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Langenheim passed peacefully on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman, with her family by her side. Patricia was born on July 25, 1948, in Youngstown, daughter of James and Evelyn Jenkins Tarbet. She was raised by her grandparents James F. and Sadie Tarbet.

