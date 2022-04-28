OKC Animal Welfare waives dog adoption fees to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees for dogs on Saturday, April 30.

The shelter is currently at 143% capacity for dogs and has 167 available for adoption.

“National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was created to raise awareness for the millions of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the country,” said Shelter Superintendent Jon Gary. “These dogs deserve a secure, loving place to call home.”

All adoptable dogs at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th Street, and is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

