ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Pair arrested for catalytic convertor thefts, charged again 2 months later

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqJzJ_0fNHYRkR00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — In February, The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men for catalytic convertors thefts. Two months later, two of the three men were again wanted by deputies for the same crime.

Joseph Allen Sheets was arrested April 18 for stealing catalytic converters from a business at the 2200-block of Border Street, according to a news release from the ECSO. Gordon Woodfin Vining is believed to be involved in the theft. Vining is wanted for burglary and grand theft.

Jury finds man not guilty in gang shootout that killed innocent bystander

The pair and one other were arrested for a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened in August and September of 2021. Westley David Dyal was arrested along with Dawn Nicole Joubert, who was wanted by deputies and later booked into jail March 23.

The ECSO is still on the lookout for Vining. If you have any information about Vining’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Delivery driver arrested for stealing gun at shooting range

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One delivery driver was arrested after he allegedly stole a gun from a Pensacola shooting range Monday. Yanique Ivey-Toure was arrested Monday, April 25, after deputies were called to a shooting range at the 6400 block of Pensacola Boulevard. Escambia County deputies were called for a report of a stolen […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WKRG News 5

Woman charged for Dollar General fire in Mobile

UPDATE(1:55 p.m.) — Ramona Timmons, 52, was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a woman went into the Dollar General on Azalea Road and Government Boulevard started a fire inside the store Monday morning. According to MFRD the fire was reported around 10:53 a.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Crime Stoppers#Grand Theft#Ecso#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight over payment at nail store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a fight broke out over someone not paying at a local nail store on Tuesday afternoon. MPD says officers responded to Essential Nail and Spa on Old Pascagoula Road around 12:05 p.m. in reference to an assault. When officers arrived they discovered a female subject and the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man passes out in front of gas station, arrested for meth

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police arrested one man after he was found passed out in front of a gas station Tuesday, April 27. Allen Dale Garvin was arrested after officers were called to the gas station at about 4 a.m. for a welfare check. Officers found Garvin passed out in his car with a […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

People who knew parents of woman found dead on couch left stunned

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in January after wasting away on a couch, possibly after years of neglect from her parents. People who knew the family are shocked. Investigators say Lacey Fletcher was disabled and in the care of her parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher. Her father, Clay Fletcher, resigned […]
SLAUGHTER, LA
WKRG News 5

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy