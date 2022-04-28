Pair arrested for catalytic convertor thefts, charged again 2 months later

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — In February, The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men for catalytic convertors thefts. Two months later, two of the three men were again wanted by deputies for the same crime.

Joseph Allen Sheets was arrested April 18 for stealing catalytic converters from a business at the 2200-block of Border Street, according to a news release from the ECSO. Gordon Woodfin Vining is believed to be involved in the theft. Vining is wanted for burglary and grand theft.

The pair and one other were arrested for a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened in August and September of 2021. Westley David Dyal was arrested along with Dawn Nicole Joubert, who was wanted by deputies and later booked into jail March 23.

The ECSO is still on the lookout for Vining. If you have any information about Vining’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

